Published 11:22 AM, July 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo obtained higher approval and trust ratings in June, according to the latest Pulse Asia Research, Incorporated survey released on Friday, July 13.

The results of the nationwide survey held from June 15 to 21 showed public approval for Robredo’s performance climbing 7-percentage points to 62% in June from 55% in March, and her trust rating up to 56% from 53% in the same comparative period.

Robredo obtained majority approval scores in all geographic areas, topped by Mindanao where her rating soared by 17 percentage points to 73% from 56%.

The biggest jump in her approval ratings by area was in Metro Manila – a 20-percentage point increase that raised her approval rating in the area to 58% from 38% in March. In the Visayas, however, while she continued to enjoy majority approval, her rating dipped by 9 percentage points to 63% from 72%.

Among socio-economic classes, the Vice President’s work was more appreciated by Classes D (63% from 56%) and E (unchanged at 63%), while Class ABC gave her a 41% approval rating, up 5 percentage points from March.

For his part, President Rodrigo Duterte recorded in June 2018 his highest approval rating at 88%, mirroring an 8% increase over his 80% approval rating in March 2018. Before this jump, he maintained an 80% approval rating from September 2017 to March 2018.

Social Weather Stations (SWS) released the results of its second quarter poll on public satisfaction with Duterte, which showed his net satisfaction rating falling to a new low of +45. Compared to the Pulse Asia survey, the SWS poll was conducted at a later period from June 27-30, but released ahead of the Pulse survey.

Other top officials

Among top national officials, former Senate president Aquilino Pimentel III obtained the second highest approval rating after President Rodrigo Duterte with 72%, 11 percentage points higher than in March, while Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez got a 47% approval rating, up by 6 percentage points. (READ: 88% of Filipinos approve of Duterte before 'God is stupid' remark)

Disapproval ratings for the performance of the country’s top 4 national leaders – from Duterte to Robredo to Alvarez – eased the most for Robredo in June, down by 7 percentage points from 21% in March to 14% in June.

By geographical area, disapproval for Robredo eased the most in Mindanao (down to 9% from 21%), followed by Metro Manila (down 22% from 32%). But it increased in the Visayas, where she got a disapproval rating of 14% up from 8%, a 6-percentage point difference.

There was also less disapproval for Robredo among socio-economic classes, most notably among the well-off Class ABC, where it fell by 12 percentage points to 29% from 41%. The poorest Class E gave the Vice President her lowest disapproval rating of 10% in June.

Trust ratings

Robredo’s trust rating in June placed her third among top national officials, after Duterte and Pimentel, who enjoyed the biggest jump in his trust rating – an 11% increase to 64% from 53%.

Trust in the Vice President remained the highest in the Visayas at 62%, though this is 9 percentage points lower than in March when it was at 71%. Public trust in the President increased the most in Metro Manila – 46% from 33%.

Among socio-economic classes, Class D trusted Robredo the most, giving her a trust rating of 59%, up by 5 percentage points from 54%. While the poorest Class E continues to have majority trust in the Vice President, her rating fell by 13 percentage points to 50% from 63%.

Former chief justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, who was included in the poll on trust ratings of top national officials, got the lowest trust rating of 19% in June, 3 percentage points lower than in March.

“Indecision is the plurality opinion on the matter of trusting or distrusting former Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes A. Sereno (45%),” Pulse Asia said.

Between the last survey period in March and the latest one in June, Robredo announced she would actively debunk false information being peddled against her, and had become more vocal against issues and administration policies that she did not favor. (READ: Robredo urges Filipinos to fight modern-day threats to freedom)

Before and during the survey period, the major developments included the Supreme Court decision favoring the ouster of Sereno through a quo warranto petition filed by the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG), and the China Coast Guard’s harassment of Filipino fishermen in Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal.

The survey period did not cover Duterte's infamous "God is stupid" remark, and the corresponding public backlash. On July 10, Robredo annnounced she would lead and unite the opposition.

The Pulse Asia nationwide survey has a ± 2% error margin at the 95% confidence level. Subnational estimates for each of the geographic areas covered in the survey have a ± 6% error margin, also at 95% confidence level for Metro Manila, ±3% for the rest of Luzon, and ±5% for each of the Visayas and Mindanao. – Rappler.com