Published 2:55 PM, July 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A barangay chairman was shot dead in Misamis Oriental Friday morning, July 13, the latest in a series of killings of local officials in less than a month.

Barangay Danao Chairman Alfredo Zapanta of Jasaan, Misamis Oriental, was gunned down by unknown assailants at 5:40 am Friday, according to the spokesperson of Police Regional Office 10.

Superintendent Surki Sereñas, PRO 10 spokesman, said Zapanta was rushed to the Jasaan Hospital after the shooting but was declared dead on arrival.

Zapanta is the 7th local government official to be killed in a span of two weeks.

The others are Tanauan City, Batangas, Mayor Antonio Halili; General Tinio, Nueva Ecija, Vice Mayor Ferdinand Bote; barangay councilor Michael Magallanes of Zamboanga; and Trece Martires, Cavite, Vice Mayor Alexander Lubigan; Sapa-Sapa, Tawi Tawi, Vice Mayor Al Rashid Mohammad Ali; and Cebu City barangay councilor Roel Mabano. –

