Published 9:21 PM, July 13, 2018

AKLAN, Philippines – The Aklan Electric Cooperative (Akelco), the sole power distributor in Aklan, said it is 10% done with its relocation of electric posts as part of the ongoing rehabilitation of Boracay.

The rehabilitation work of Akelco in the franchise area of Boracay is mainly dependent on the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) budget allocation, according to Engineer Joel Martinez, Assistant General Manager for engineering.

More than half of the 800 existing electric posts in the island that stand in the way of the proposed 12-meter main road widening were affected. The rehabilitation began on April 26, after President Rodrigo Duterte placed the 3 barangays under state of calamity due to environmental woes.

“Kahit mag-open ang Boracay sa Oktubre, patuloy pa rin ang rehabilitasyon natin ng mga linya. Hindi lamang ang linya sa Boracay main road ang kailangan nating irelocate, may linya tayo sa lateral at circumferential roads na apektado din ng relokasyon,” Martinez said.

(Even if Boracay opens in October, we will continue rehabilitating the power lines. It's not only the lines of Boracay's main road that need relocation, as there are also lines on the lateral and circumferential roads affected by the relocation.)

Addressing projected power demands

In more than two months of Boracay rehabilitation, the electric cooperative dispatched its personnel to Boracay Island and hauled line maintenance equipment and materials from its Lezo main office to the Boracay rehab stockyard to transfer the lines and poles.

Martinez added the upgrading of capacity of distribution lines and power substations will push through to address the projected power demand of Boracay Island in the next 10 years.

Akelco will establish a 50-MVA power substation in Barangay Yapak to augment the existing Boracay sub-station.

Akelco will also be putting up 69-kilovolt sub-transmission lines to supply the Yapak sub-station and to connect with the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines' (NGCP) 100-megawatts station in Barangay Manoc-Manoc by August next year. It will also upgrade its 10-MVA in Caticlan sub-station in Barangay Caticlan to serve consumers in mainland Malay, Buruanga, and portions of Manoc-Manoc. – Rappler.com