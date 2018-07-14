Published 12:11 PM, July 14, 2018
Updated 12:11 PM, July 14, 2018
CALL TO BISHOPS. Religious groups dressed in sacks and covered with ash march to make various appeals to Catholic bishops holding a meeting at the Pope Pius XII in Manila on July 7, 2018. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler
TIRED FEET. Thai volunteers rest amid rescue operations for 12 boys and their football team coach trapped in Tham Luang cave at the Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on July 7, 2018. Photo by Ye Aung Thu/AFP
DEADLY FLOOD. An aerial view of flooded houses in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture on July 8, 2018. Photo by Jiji Press/AFP
RED HOT. A contestant takes part in a chilli pepper eating competition in Ningxiang in China's central Hunan province on July 8, 2018. Photo by AFP
POLLUTED AIR. A person takes a picture of the smog over Santiago on July 9, 2018, as Chilean authorities declared a new environmental pre-emergency due to high levels of air pollution. Photo by Claudio Reyes/AFP PHOTO
VIVE LA FRANCE. A France fan cheers before the Russia 2018 World Cup semi-final football match between France and Belgium at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on July 10, 2018. Photo by Christophe Simon/AFP
DEJECTED. Switzerland's Roger Federer leaves the court after losing to South Africa's Kevin Anderson in the men's singles quarterfinals match of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in London on July 11, 2018. Photo by Oli Scarff/AFP
TO THE FINALS. Croatia's supporters celebrate the second goal as they watch on a giant screen the Russia 2018 World Cup semi-final football match between Croatia and England at the main square in Zagreb on July 11, 2018. Photo by Denis Lovrovic/AFP
GONE. A Palestinian boy sits on a chair with a national flag as Israeli authorities demolish a school site in the village of Yatta, south of the West Bank city of Hebron, and to be relocated in another area, on July 11, 2018. Photo by Hazem Bader/AFP
SCENE STEALER. Manny Pacquiao's son Israel joins the boxing star on stage during the Pacquiao-Matthysse fight press conference at the Hilton Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on July 12, 2018. Photo by Wendell Alinea/MP Promotions
POTUS. US President Donald Trump casts a shadow as he addresses a press conference on the second day of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Brussels, Belgium, on July 12, 2018. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP
BASRA ON FIRE. A demonstrator burns tires during an ongoing protest against unemployment and high cost of living in the southern Iraqi city of Basra on July 12, 2018. Photo by Haidar Mohammed Ali/AFP
ASSERTING THE RULING. Activists participate in a protest in front of the Chinese embassy in Makati on July 12, 2018, to mark the second anniversary of the Hague ruling saying there was no basis for China's claims to most of the South China Sea. Photo by Noel Celis/AFP
CELEBRATION. King Lion Digong and Queen Lion Malabon of the Malabon Zoo celebrate their 1st birthday with a cake held by zoo founder Manny Tangco on July 12, 2018. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
SECURITY MEASURES. A Presidential Security Group member on a Segway carries a drone catcher as he checked the compound of the House of Representatives on July 13, 2018, as part of security preparations for President Rodrigo Duterte's 3rd State of the Nation Address on July 23. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
– Rappler.com