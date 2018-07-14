Malay town councilor Maylynn Aguirre-Graf has proposed a P500-environmental fee for tourists in Boracay, up from the current P75, to help sustain efforts to protect the island

Published 1:27 PM, July 14, 2018

AKLAN, Philippines – Malay town councilors are divided on the proposed increase of environmental fees to tourists who enter Boracay Island.

Town councilor Maylynn Aguirre-Graf has asked the Malay's Sangguniang Bayan (SB) to increase Boracay's environmental fee to P500 from the current P75, in time for the island's reopening on October 26.

Graf said the proposed fee increase was proposed by stakeholders and local officials.

She also said tourists and residents will be given eco-friendly bags made of canvas to better manage garbage disposal and collection, and reduce plastic use in the island and Malay town.

“Kasama sa katsa bags na may logo ng Malay, Aklan, ay mga dos and don’ts sa Boracay (The canvs bags with the logo of Malay, Aklan, will list dos and dont's in Boaracay). Tourists should be responsible also for Boracay’s environment,” she stressed.

SB member Jupiter Aelred Gallenero said the proposed fee increase was untimely amid the ongoing rehabilitation of the prime tourist destination.

“Hindi tayo nasa timing (It's not the right timing). If we increase the fee and then we have a complaint, hindi yata maganda (it won't look good). Dapat tapusin muna natin ang mga problema natin sa environment sa Boracay (We should finish solving our environment problem in Boracay first),” Gallenero said.

SB member Lloyd Maming raised a similar point, saying, “local officials should instead focus on how to help to fast track the rehabilitation works in Boracay Island.”

SB member Floribar Bautista, for his part, urged Graf to file the amendments of the existing municipal ordinance.

“It depends to her to draft the amendments. Let the committees decide and discuss the proposed amendments,” he said

Graf also said “the proposed increase of environmental fee will also have positive impacts on economies by creating more job and livelihood opportunities for locals.”

“Marami tayong kailangang ayusin sa environment. Matutulungan pa natin ang mga locals na sila mismo ang gagawa ng eco-bags (We have a lot to fix in terms of the environment. We can also help locals as they themselves will make the eco-bags),” said Graf.

The councilor also proposed to ban the sale and use of bottled water in Boracay Island. “We are moving towards single-use plastic,” she added.

The alleged misuse of enviromental fees was among the charges that Interior Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III had listed in filing administrative and criminal complaints against 17 local officials in Aklan before the Office of the Ombudsman on JUne 27.

Boracay has been closed to tourists beginning April 26 for rehabilitation, and is expected to be reopened in October. – Rappler.com