Safety officers from various sectors in the province gathered Friday, July 13, to intensify their capabilities in terms of disaster risk reduction.

Zeaphard Gerhart Caelian, head of the Negros Occidental Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Division, said there is no cause for alarm yet, but he stressed that localities should be ready for the "worst case scenario" or if Kanlaon erupts.

“We have to pray that [volcanic activities in] Kanlaon will not escalate, but we have to prepare. This is an active volcano, and the ring of fire is very active,” Caelian said.

Plans