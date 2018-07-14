An initial police report says former Santo Tomas vice mayor Ferdinand Ramos was on his way home when he was shot by an unidentified suspect

Published 9:22 PM, July 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A former vice mayor of Santo Tomas town in Batangas was injured following a shooting incident on Saturday night, July 14.

According to an initial police report, former Santo Tomas vice mayor Ferdinand Ramos was on his way home when an unidentified suspect shot him at around 7:25 pm in Barangay Poblacion 2.

The report said the gunshot hit the left side of Ramos' face. The suspect fled on foot after the incident.

Ramos was rushed to Saint Cabrini Hospital for medical treatment.

Ramos was vice mayor of Santo Tomas from 2013 to 2016. He lost in his reelection bid in 2016. – Rappler.com