The incident happens on the same night as the shooting of ex-vice mayor Ferdinand Ramos of Santo Tomas, Batangas

Published 11:03 PM, July 14, 2018

BATANGAS CITY, Philippines – Romel Cuento Luancing, a councilor of Barangay Antipolo del Sur in Lipa City, Batangas, was shot dead on Saturday night, July 14.

According to Police Senior Inspector Hazel Luma-ang Suarez, public information officer of Batangas Police Provincial Office, Luancing was talking to a former barangay official along the road at Purok 6A around 6:35 pm when two unidentified suspects on board a motorcycle shot him several times.

He sustained gunshot wounds in different parts of his body and was rushed to NL Villa hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Scene of the Crime Operatives responded to the scene, while police are pursuing the suspects who fled towards the town of Padre Garcia.

The incident happened on the same night as the shooting of ex-vice mayor Ferdinand Ramos of Santo Tomas, Batangas.

Following both incidents, Batangas police have activated Oplan Iron Curtain to pursue the suspects. – Rappler.com