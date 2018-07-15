Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad joins President Rodrigo Duterte in doing the Philippine leader's trademark fist pump for Senator Manny Pacquiao

Published 1:48 PM, July 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte congratulated Senator Manny Pacquiao for beating Lucas Matthysse on Sunday, July 15, in a boxing match that the Philippine leader watched beside Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Read Duterte's full statement below:

I would like to congratulate Senator Manny Pacquiao for giving us pride and bringing the Filipino nation together once more.

You have proven time and again that you are not just a public servant, but one of the greatest boxers of all time. This win will surely cement, yet again, your position and legacy in boxing's Hall of Fame. May you continue to inspire Filipinos not only in boxing but also in the public service.

Daghang salamat, Manny! You are truly the People's Champ!

Photos showed Duterte watching the boxing match beside Mahathir, a 92-year-old statesman who returned to power after winning Malaysia's elections on May 10.

After the match, another photo showed Duterte and Mahathir, along with their companions, doing Duterte's trademark fist pump gesture with Pacquiao.

Duterte is expected to meet with Mahathir also on Sunday. Asked if Duterte will bring up the Sabah issue in his meeting with Mahathir, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said, "Probably not." – Rappler.com