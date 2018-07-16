At least one member of the First Family will be present at President Rodrigo Duterte's 3rd State of the Nation Address

Published 1:00 PM, July 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – At least one member of President Rodrigo Duterte's family will be present at his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next Monday, July 23.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio confirmed to Rappler on Monday, July 16, that she will be attending the SONA.

Inday Sara, as she is fondly called by Duterte and Davaoeños, also attended his SONA last year.

Her presence at the Batasang Pambansa means she'll likely come face-to-face with House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez with whom she has had a public tiff.

Last February, the feisty presidential daughter called for Alvarez's ouster, saying the Philippines, and her father, are better off without him as Speaker.

The Davao City mayor has become a regional leader after founding a regional party, Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP).

Carpio is also among the favorites to win a Senate seat in the 2019 midterm elections. A Pulse Asia survey last June placed her in 3rd to 5th place among those likely to win in the senatorial race. Some 46% or almost half said they would vote for her.

The mayor has hinted that she might seek a seat in the House of Representatives, but ruled out any bid for the Senate.

She previously warned her father's political opponents not to "annoy" her, though, lest she change her mind about seeking a national post. – Rappler.com