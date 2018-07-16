'If only the community will take active part in the solution of crimes, and crime prevention for that matter, probably mawawala itong sinasabi nating mga killings,' says PNP chief Oscar Albayalde

Published 4:19 PM, July 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) can only stop and solve killings if Filipinos helped with the investigation.

PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde stressed this point in a press briefing on Monday, July 16, after he was asked by a reporter to address an apparent climate of impunity in the Philippines, following back-to-back assassinations of local officials.

"What's important here is if there is something like this that happens (killings), we are solving the cases based on the participation of the community," Albayalde said in a mix of English and Filipino, denying that impunity thrives in the country.

"Ang nakita natin dito, if only the community will take active part in the solution of crimes, and crime prevention for that matter, probably mawawala itong sinasabi nating mga killings na ito," Albayalde said.

(What we are seeing here is if only the community takes active part in the solution of crimes and crime prevention for that matter, probably these killings would end.)

The top cop's call for public support concluded Camp Crame's update briefing on the killings of General Tinio Mayor Ferdinand Bote and Trece Martires Vice Mayor Alexander Lubigan.

Mayor Bote's case is considered as cleared by the PNP because they have arrested suspects. The police were aided by establishments which shared their CCTV footages with cops. This allowed the PNP to track down the suspects, who were nabbed at a checkpoint in Camarines Sur.

A development in Lubigan's case, meanwhile, was the recent discovery of the alleged Toyota Hilux used in the ambush. The vehicle appeared to have been dumped in a hidden area in Maragondon, Cavite, and was first found by a student on his way to school.

While Albayalde's statement holds true for the two cases, it could not be applied to the case of Tanauan City Mayor Antonio Halili, whose "marksman" killer left the crime scene unseen. – Rappler.com