The encounter is said to be ongoing at the border of Mt. Province and Abra

Published 6:25 PM, July 16, 2018

BAGUIO, Philippines – Four army soldiers were killed and two injured in an encounter at the border of Mt. Province and Abra.

The clash began Sunday afternoon and is said to be ongoing, according to a Facebook post by a Bauko police officer.

The 81st Infantry Battalion (81IB) of the Joint Task Force (JTF) “Kaugnay” reportedly encountered an undetermined number of New People's Army (NPA) guerrillas at the border near Sitio Dandanac, Barangay Tamboan, Besao, Mt Province.

The Philippine Army said 3 government soldiers were killed, but a message from Glenn Apangchan of the Besao Municipal Police Station said there were 4 troopers killed in action and two wounded.

They cannot be identified yet as their bodies have not yet been recovered.

The NPA also confiscated some of the firearms of the slain soldiers. – Rappler.com