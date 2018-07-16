#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, July 17
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Tuesday, July 17, due to rain from the southwest monsoon enhanced by Tropical Depression Henry.
Cagayan Valley
- northern Cagayan (Sta Ana, Gonzaga, Sta Teresita, Buguey, Aparri, Lal-lo, Camalaniugan, Allacapan, Ballesteros, Abulug, Pamplona, Sanchez Mira, Claveria, Sta Praxedes, Calayan, Lasam, Gattaran, Rizal) and Babuyan Group of Islands - preschool to senior high school (public and private)
Calabarzon
- Alitagtag, Batangas - all levels (public and private)
- Calatagan, Batangas - all levels (public and private)
- Lemery, Batangas - all levels (public and private)
- Lian, Batangas - all levels (public and private)
- Mataasnakahoy, Batangas - all levels (public and private)
- Nasugbu, Batangas - all levels (public and private)
- San Luis, Batangas - all levels (public and private)
- Naic, Cavite - all levels (public and private)
Mimaropa
- Coron, Palawan - preschool to senior high school (public and private)
