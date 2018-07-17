Custom chief Isidro Lapenña says the importation of the airliner was 'attended by fraud'

Published 12:33 PM, July 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Customs forfeited in favor of the government Monday, July 16, an 80-seater aircraft operated by SkyJet airlines after it found its "importation was attended by fraud."

The Customs–Port of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) estimated the forfeited SkyJet to be worth P583.58 million or $10.916 million.

Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña ordered the forfeiture after its owners, Magnum Air, Incoporated, failed to pay the customs duties and taxes from the time of its importation. Magnum Air operates SkyJet Airlines.

According to its official website, SkyJet Airlines "utilizes a fleet of 80-seater BAE-146 manufactured in the United Kingdom by British Aerospace."

“The aircraft is forfeited in favor of the government after finding that its importation was attended with fraud and for being used in commercial flights since its importation without payment of customs duties and taxes,” Lapeña said.

Lapeña and NAIA District Collector Carmelita Talusan inspected the forfeited aircraft Monday parked in a hangar of General Aviation Area of NAIA.

According to a statement by the BoC, Magnum Air former registered with the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority but was delisted and has ceased operations in 2014.

Talusan marked the aircraft as a red flag on March 29, 2017 when she was still District Collector of Port of Subic.

She asked for a Letter of Authority to demand proof of payment of duties and taxes as no record of any import entry or warehousing entry was filed by the owners.

Based on its findings, Customs said Magnum Air Sections 224 (Power to Inspect and Visit), 400 (Goods to be Imported through Customs Office), 401 (Importation Subject to Goods Declaration), and 405 (Liability of Importer for Duties and Taxes) in relation to Section 1113 (Property Subject to Seizure and Forfeiture) of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

Customs said, aside from penalties and charges, Magnum Air has liabilities of about P90,514.936 for the aircraft.

The Port of NAIA said Magnum Air, Inc., filed an appeal against the forfeiture order and has a pending hearing at the BOC legal service.

The Port of NAIA will proceed with the public auction of the aircraft upon the final Order of Forfeiture, the customs statement said. – Rappler.com