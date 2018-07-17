Heavy rain from the southwest monsoon triggers floods in the country's capital region

Published 1:15 PM, July 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The southwest monsoon brought heavy rain to parts of the country, especially Luzon, on Tuesday, July 17.

In Metro Manila, the downpour triggered floods, worsening traffic and making commuting harder.

Classes and government work were also suspended in the country's capital region on Tuesday. Some complained online, however, that certain cities announced suspensions late, when students were already in school or on their way to school.

Below are some photos of the floods in Metro Manila.

Manila

Area of Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT1) Pedro Gil Station, Taft Avenue, Manila

V Mapa, Sta Mesa, Manila

Fatima Avenue, Valenzuela City

Barangay Holy Spirit, Quezon City

Help us crowdsource flooded areas by posting in the comments section or tweeting @rapplerdotcom. – Rappler.com