The reprimand is a lighter sanction against ousted chief justice Maria Lourdes Sereno because the Supreme Court earlier indicated the possibility of disbarment

Published 1:55 PM, July 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court reprimanded ousted chief justice Maria Lourdes Sereno over the statements she made when the quo warranto petition against her was pending before the SC.

"The Court, acting on the show cause order in its May 11, 2018 decision, reprimanded respondent with a stern warning that a repetition of the same acts will merit a heavier penalty," SC Spokesman Theodore Te said on Tuesday, July 17.

The reprimand is a lighter sanction, because when the SC issued a show cause order, it came with the threat of disbarment.

The show cause order was issued on the same day that the SC voted via a majority decision to oust Sereno via quo warranto.

In the majority decision, Associate Justice Noel Tijam said: "[Sereno] may be held liable for disbarment for violating the Canons of Professional Responsibility for violating the sub judice rule by repeatedly discussing the merits of the quo warranto petition in different fora and for casting aspersions and ill motives to the Members of the Court even before a decision is made, designed to affect the results of the Court's collegial vote."

Sereno's spokesperson Jojo Lacanilao said they would wait for an official copy of the resolution before making a comment. (READ: Supreme Court ghosts haunt Sereno in her next chapter) – Rappler.com