The river's water level rises on Tuesday, July 17, due to heavy rain from the southwest monsoon

Published 3:00 PM, July 17, 2018

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – The Marikina River reached the 2nd alarm early Tuesday afternoon, July 17, as heavy rain from the southwest monsoon hit Metro Manila.

In a Facebook post, the Marikina City Public Information Office said the river's water level was at 16.3 meters as of 2:23 pm.

The city follows a 3-stage alarm level system for the Marikina River:

1st alarm (prepare) - water 15 meters above sea level

2nd alarm (evacuate) - water 16 meters above sea level

3rd alarm (forced evacuation) - water 18 meters above sea level

When the river's water level rises, Marikina City authorities use a siren to alert surrounding communities of the current alarm level.

The barangays of Malanday, Nangka, and Tumana are considered critical areas.

Romeo Cabantac, National Capital Region (NCR) director of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), said they are closely monitoring the Marikina River as well.

"Manageable pa tayo lahat. Ang mino-monitor ko lang itong Marikina [River] kasi up and down.... Bumaba na kanina eh, nagulat kami nung, 'Sir, 2nd alarm na.' Alerto, nag-uupdate naman sila sa akin," he said.

(The situation is generally manageable. I'm just monitoring the Marikina River because the water level is going up and down.... It went down earlier, then we got surprised when they said, "Sir, it's already on the 2nd alarm." We're on alert, they give me updates.) – Rappler.com