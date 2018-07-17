A certain 'Christine Yu' removes the enormous Bong Go billboard at the Candaba viaduct in the North Luzon Expressway, according to a press release from the staff of the Special Assistant to the President

Published 8:23 PM, July 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The enormous Bong Go billboard on North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) has been taken down by the presidential aide's supporter, according to a press release from the staff of the Special Assistant to the President.

"Sinabi ng isa sa mga naglagay ng tarpaulin ni SAP (Special Assistant to the President) Go sa Candaba viaduct sa North Luzon Expressway na inalis nila ang ikinabit nilang billboard dahil nirerespeto nila ang kalihim sa panawagan nito," reads the statement released to media on Tuesday, July 17.

(One of those who put up a tarpaulin of SAP Go at the Candaba viaduct in the North Luzon Expressway said that they had removed their billboard out of respect for the official's call.)

The statement identified a "Christine Yu" as the person who put up the billboard.

Yu, according to the release, decided to use her "personal funds" to provide assistance to the poor instead.

The statement further claims that Yu is a "longtime supporter" of President Rodrigo Duterte who "also believes in the capabilities" of Go.

Aside from the NLEX billboard, 5 large billboards along EDSA, also promoting Go, will supposedly be taken down as well.

The supporter responsible for these billboards did not wish to be named, said the press release.

"Another supporter of President Duterte and SAP Go surfaced but requested not to be named so they can explain that the tarpaulins for the official on EDSA were installed to show support for the two officials," reads the statement in Filipino.

The supporter said personal funds were spent and that he was merely exercising his right to express their sentiments.

"Nevertheless, as a sign of respect to SAP Go's call, he promised to take the billboards down," said the statement.

Go has been calling for the take-down of his billboards for months yet the commitment to take down the NLEX and EDSA billboards were made only on Tuesday.

In a Rappler story published days before, former Civil Service Commission officials said that Go's billboards could be a violation of the code of ethics for government officials.

The week before, netizens also began calling for Go promotional materials to be taken down using the hashtag #TanggalBongGoPosters. – Rappler.com