What position should Ronald dela Rosa run for in 2019?

Published 9:28 PM, July 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ronald dela Rosa is not closing any doors as he looks to the elections in 2019.

Following reports saying he would run for governor of Davao del Sur after transferring his voter registration to the province, Dela Rosa clarified to reporters in a text message on Tuesday evening, July 17 that "Senator Bato" is still a possibility.

"In preparation lang 'yan just in case ang final decision ni PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) ay gov[ernor], DavSur (Davao del Sur) but as of now, no final decision yet from PRRD," the top-cop-turned-corrections-chief said.

"Option for Senate run is still open," he added.

Being a long-time companion of President Duterte, Dela Rosa has repeatedly announced that he will only run for public office if Duterte wishes him to do so. The condition for which position is the same. Duterte decides for Dela Rosa. (READ: Politics after PNP? Dela Rosa leaves it up to Duterte)

Dela Rosa has a good chance at landing a seat in the Senate in 2019.

A June 2018 Pulse Asia survey showed him as part of the so-called "Magic 12", besting potential candidates like veteran politicians Aquilino Pimentel III and Joseph Victor Ejercito.

He was also included in the top 12 in a Laylo survey in November 2017, and in the the top 20 in a November Social Weather Stations poll, based on documents obtained by Rappler.

Dela Rosa gained both popularity and noteriety as President Duterte's first Philippine National Police chief, standing as the main implementer of the President's so-called war on drugs and criminality for a year and 9 months. – Rappler.com