The Department of Justice dismisses the petition of the parents of Horacio 'Atio' Castillo III as it was filed too late

Published 10:42 AM, July 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice (DOJ) has denied the petition for review filed by the parents of hazing victim Horacio “Atio” Castillo III that sought to reinstate charges against Nilo Divina, the dean of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) law school and an alumnus of the fraternity implicated in the case.

Undersecretary Antonio Kho Jr dismissed the petition as it was filed too late.

“The instant petition should be denied due course for failure to comply with the requirements on appeal,” Kho said in a resolution dated July 5, a copy of which was obtained by Rappler on Wednesday, July 18.

A petition for review may be filed 15 days upon receipt of the resolution. The Castillos filed their petition 35 days after receipt.

Kho said that the motions for extension filed by the Castillos “did not extend the period to appeal.”

After Divina was cleared of all liabilities in the DOJ indictment, the Castillos appealed that he be charged of hazing and obstruction of justice for alleged complicity in the hazing. The Castillos accused Divina of having knowledge of the hazing activities of Aegis Juris, his former fraternity.

The Castillos also wanted to reinstate obstruction of justice charges against the fratmen, as well as hazing charges against Nathaniel Anarna, Alex Bose, Lennert Bryan Galicia, Lelo Lalusis, John iron Padro, Mizraim Siazar I, Karl Matthew Villanueva, and Arthur Capili.

Two of the 10 Aegis Juris fraternity members who were charged of hazing before the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) also filed their petitions for review, seeking to dismiss the cases against them. (READ: Life on the line for young fratmen, but Atio Castillo’s mom feels numb)

Their arraignments were postponed by two months to give the DOJ time to resolve the petitions. The DOJ is expected to resolve the petitions before the scheduled arraignment on July 24.

The 10 fratmen are detained at the Manila City Jail. – Rappler.com