#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, July 19
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Thursday, July 19, due to rain from the southwest monsoon enhanced by Tropical Depression Inday.
Central Luzon
- Meycauayan, Bulacan - selected schools only
- Saluysoy Integrated School
- Zamora Elementary School
- Academic Senior High School
- Bancal Integrated School
- Ubihan Elementary School
- Ubihan High School
- Meycauayan West Central Integrated School
- Banga Elementary School
- Tugatog Elementary School
- Liputan Elementary School
- Caingin Meycauayan National High School
- Caingin Bayanihan Elementary School
- Longos Elementary School
- Bayugo Elementary School
- Paombong, Bulacan - all levels (public and private)
- Apalit, Pampanga - all levels (public and private)
- Guagua, Pampanga - all levels (public and private)
- Masantol, Pampanga - all levels (public and private), until Friday, July 20
Ilocos Region
- Alaminos, Pangasinan - all levels (public and private)
