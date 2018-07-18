Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Thursday, July 19

Published 5:45 PM, July 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Thursday, July 19, due to rain from the southwest monsoon enhanced by Tropical Depression Inday.

Central Luzon

Meycauayan, Bulacan - selected schools only

Saluysoy Integrated School



Zamora Elementary School



Academic Senior High School



Bancal Integrated School



Ubihan Elementary School



Ubihan High School



Meycauayan West Central Integrated School



Banga Elementary School



Tugatog Elementary School



Liputan Elementary School



Caingin Meycauayan National High School



Caingin Bayanihan Elementary School



Longos Elementary School





Bayugo Elementary School

Paombong, Bulacan - all levels (public and private)

Apalit, Pampanga - all levels (public and private)

Guagua, Pampanga - all levels (public and private)

Masantol, Pampanga - all levels (public and private), until Friday, July 20

Ilocos Region

Alaminos, Pangasinan - all levels (public and private)

