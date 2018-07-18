The Banaue-Hungduan-Benguet Boundary Road and Balbalan-Pinukpuk Road are closed due to the rain and landslides, while Kennon Road, Abra-Ilocos Road, and Acop-Bakun Road were pre-emptively closed on July 17

BAGUIO, Philippines – The Cordillera Office of Civil Defense (Cordillera-OCD) reported landslides in Tuba, Benguet as well as in the towns of Asipulo and Hingyon in Ifugao due to heavy rains throughout the region brought by Tropical Storm Henry (Son Tinh) and Tropical Depression Inday.

The Banaue-Hungduan-Benguet Boundary Road and Balbalan-Pinukpuk Road were closed as a result, while Kennon Road was pre-emptively closed on July 17. The Abra-Ilocos Road and the Acop-Bakun Road were also closed prior to the recent rains. All other roads are open..

The Cordillera OCD Is also monitoring 15 barangays in Lamut, Ifugao, which had been flooded since July 15 because of the swelling of the Lamut River. Twelve families from Barangay Bimpal were evacuated.

PAGASA recorded 25.2 mm of rainfall in Baguio from 8 am of July 17 to 8 am of July 18. However, from 8 am to 3 am of July 18, PAGASA recorded 26 mm of rainfall.

Small scale mining, meanwhile, remain suspended in Tuba and Tublay towns in Benguet. – Rappler.com