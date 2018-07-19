Luisa Caowa-ing Pelew, a teacher at Guina-ang Elementary School, is the wife of Bontoc Councilor John Pelew of Radyo Natin Bontoc

Published 4:03 PM, July 19, 2018

BAGUIO, Philippines – The wife of a radio anchor and town councilor in Bontoc, Mountain Province, was killed when their van was hit by a landslide early Wednesday morning, July 18.

Luisa Caowa-ing Pelew, a teacher at Guina-ang Elementary School, was killed when their van was partially crushed by boulders at about 7 am Wednesday along the boundary of Bontoc Ili and Guina-ang along the Bontoc-Banaue Road.

Pelew’s husband, Bontoc Councilor John Pelew of Radyo Natin Bontoc, was spared as the boulders hit the back of the van. Her co-teacher Frauline Magwa was injured and confined at the Bontoc District Hospital.

The Bontoc-Banaue Road was closed in that area but was opened Wednesday noon. All the major roads in and out of Baguio remain open, except for Kennon Road, which was closed since Tuesday, and the Benguet-Nueva Vizcaya Road, which is passable for one lane at Sitio Gurel in Poblacion, Bokod, Benguet.

Also open for one lane is the Calanan section of the Mountain Province-Pinukpuk Road. Passable but with caution are the Balbalan-Pinukpuk Road and the Tabuk-Banaue Road, both in Kalinga, and the Banaue-Hungduan Road in Ifugao. Halsema Highway particularly in Topdac, Atok, Benguet was also opened Thursday noon, July 19, after the rockfall was cleared.

Three families from the Upper Market and Camp 7 in Baguio were evacuated after their houses were close to being buried by landslide. Three houses were partially destroyed by landslides. There were also reports of landslides in Taloy Norte in Tuba; Ambassador in Tublay and along Km 32 in Atok, all in Benguet; Asin Road in Baguio and in Asipulo and Hingyon in Ifugao.

The 12 families from Bimpal in Lamut, Ifugao, returned to their homes after the Lamut River subsided. Trekking in Mount Pulag, Mount Purgatory, and Mount Ulap was also suspended. – Rappler.com