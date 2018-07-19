#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Friday, July 20
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Friday, July 20, due to rain from the southwest monsoon enhanced by Tropical Storm Inday (Ampil).
Central Luzon
- Masantol, Pampanga - all levels (public and private)
Ilocos Region
- Calasiao, Pangasinan - all levels (public and private)
- Mangaldan, Pangasinan - preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Dagupan City - all levels (public and private)
- San Juan, La Union - all levels (public and private)
