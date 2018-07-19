Business owners are accused of breaking environmental rules

Published 6:45 PM, July 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has filed criminal complaints against resorts and local officials for violating environmental rules that contributed to the damage on Boracay island.

The complaints have been forwarded to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for prosecution.

“There were cases filed by the NBI task force that was tasked to look into violations in Boracay. There were 4 cases that were filed with the department,” Acting Prosecutor General Richard Anthony Fadullon said on Thursday, July 19.

Boracay has been closed for nearly 3 months now.

The NBI said in its complaint that the resorts were built within forestlands and wetlands, according to a report by ABS-CBN's Niko Baua.

The NBI recommended charges of graft, violations of the local government code, forestry and fisheries code against Boracay West Cove, Denichi Boracay Corporation, Seven Seas Boracay Properties and Boracay Tanawin Properties.

Charges were also recommended against Malay, Aklan mayor Ceciron Cawaling, former mayor John Yap and other local government officials, acording to ABS-CBN.

Cawaling and 16 other officials are already facing graft complaints filed at the Office of the Ombudsman by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Boracay Island was closed on April 26, as it undergoes a 6-month rehabilitation. The closure was upon the orders of President Rodrigo Duterte who called it a cesspool.

There is a pending petition at the Supreme Court asking to declare the closure unconstitutional for lack of legal basis. – Rappler.com