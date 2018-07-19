President Rodrigo Duterte will deliver his 3rd State of the Nation Address on Monday, July 23

Published 8:08 PM, July 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Quezon City ordered the suspension of classes in all levels for Monday, July 23, due to President Rodrigo Duterte's 3rd State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Duterte will deliver his SONA at 4 pm on Monday, at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City. (READ: 10 things to expect at Duterte's SONA 2018)

#WALANGPASOK - In view of President Duterte's scheduled State of the Nation Address (SONA) Mayor Herbert Bautista has ordered the suspension of classes on all levels, both public and private, on Monday (23 July 2018) — Quezon City PIO (@QCPublicAffairs) July 19, 2018

More than 6,000 cops and 600 soldiers will be deployed to various areas on the day of the SONA. (READ: SONA 2018 security head advises Duterte not to face protesters again) – Rappler.com