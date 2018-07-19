(UPDATED) Joey Llana was on his way to his radio station when he was ambushed

Published 7:31 AM, July 20, 2018

ALBAY, Philippines (UPDATED) – Radio broadcaster Joey Llana was shot and killed while driving his car along Brgy. Peñafrancia, Daraga town, Friday, July 20.

Wilson Lllana said his cousin Joey was on his way to Legazpi for his radio program in 92.3 FM Home Radio Legazpi when he was ambushed.

According to a report by the Police Regional Office 5, unidentified gunmen ambushed Joey around 4:45 am along the alternate road in Daraga.

He sustained several gunshot wounds in the head and in the body. First responders to the scene declared Joey dead at about 6:05 am.

