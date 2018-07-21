Radio dzMM vows to investigate the issue, saying it 'takes allegations of unethical practices by any member of our news organization seriously'

Published 10:00 AM, July 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Audit (COA) flagged the Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC) for allegedly paying P1.05 million to an unidentified reporter of radio dzMM for the coverage of the 2017 National Children's Month.

In a statement on Saturday, July 21, the radio station of broadcast giant ABS-CBN vowed to investigate the issue.

"Cash advances amounting to P1,050,000.00 was paid to a DZMM reporter to cover the activities of the CWC's celebration of National Children's Month (NCM) and featured in TV networks and print media," said COA in its 2017 audit report of the CWC, uploaded on July 11.

State auditors found that there was neither a contract nor public bidding for the procurement of such service.

In February this year, the COA issued a notice of disallowance against the payment. The CWC committed to ask the reporter for a refund.

"We recommended and Management agreed to require the persons liable to settle the disallowance amounting to P1,050,000.00," the COA said.

DZMM will investigate

DZMM, the radio station of television news network ABS-CBN, said it will investigate the issue.

The audit report did not name the reporter.

"DZMM Radyo Patrol 630 takes allegations of unethical practices by any member of our news organization seriously. We expect our journalists to adhere to the highest standards of ethical and professional conduct at all times," said DZMM in a statement on Saturday.

It added, "We shall conduct an investigation based on the Commission on Audit report implicating an unnamed DZMM reporter."

According to the audit report, the cash advances were paid for the following tasks:

arrange the radio and television guestings of CWC

ensure availability of CWC officials and/or technical staff to these guestings

compile news reports/articles and submit the same to CWC for their reference

distribute NCM materials such as posters, whistle with how to use card, and briefer to all press/media personnel who attended the NCM activities

invite press people to the various activities of NCM.

Rappler reached out to CWC and its executive director, Mitzi Cajayon Uy, but they have not responded as of this posting. – Rappler.com