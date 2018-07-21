The House Secretary General corrects his earlier statement that Carpio declined the invitation

Published 1:48 PM, July 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Acting Chief Justice Antonio Carpio has confirmed his attendance at President Rodrigo Duterte's 3rd State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 23.

House of Representatives Secretary-General Cesar Pareja said Carpio's confirmation came belatedly. Pareja had to correct his earlier statement that Carpio sent his regrets to attend the SONA.

"He (Acting Chief Justice) has already confirmed his attendance at the SONA on Monday. We were in receipt of his reply to the invitation earlier sent by the House," said Pareja in a statement on Saturday, July 21.

Heads of agencies are all invited to SONA. Last year, then chief justice Maria Lourdes Sereno attended the SONA despite tense relations between her and the President.

Carpio and Duterte have had their run-ins, too. Carpio is very vocal about Duterte's policies on the West Philippine Sea, being one of the leadings scholars on the issue.

Duterte slammed Carpio for his statements, and the senior justice said he does not mind if this affects his chances to be appointed chief justice.

"What is more important for the nation is that we preserve our sovereignty and sovereign rights. Because if we lose these, we lose that forever," Carpio said on CNN's The Source.

Carpio later said he will decline nominations to be chief justice. He and the 4 other most senior justices are automatically nominated for the post. – Rappler.com