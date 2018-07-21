The situation in the entire province of Pangasinan is being monitored as heavy rains continue

Published 4:37 PM, July 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Dagupan City in Pangasinan has been placed under state of calamity after heavy flooding in the city.

Dagupan City Mayor Belen Fernandez met with city officials on Saturday, July 21, shortly after the declaration.

In an earlier interview over radio dzBB on Saturday, Pangasinan’s provincial disaster officer said residents had been evacuated after heavy flooding hit 32 barangays.

Pangasinan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) research and planning officer Ron Castillo added that no casualties had been reported, so far.

The province of Pangasinan has been experiencing heavy rains since Friday evening, July 20.

On Facebook, Pangasinan Governor Amado Espino III said in post that as of 10 am on Saturday, the San Roque Dam water level is at 256.86 meters above sea level (MASL). Spilling level is 280 MASL.

“The Provincial Government of Pangasinan is on full alert on preparedness measures and necessary rescue operations in flooded areas greatly affected by the incessant rains,” Espinosa said.

As of 2 pm on Saturday, the following roads in Pangasinan were not passable to either light or all types of vehicles:

Camiling to Bayambang - Not passable to all types of vehicles

Aguilar to Bugallon - Not passable to light vehicles

Urdaneta to Santa Barbara - not passable to light vehicles

Santa Barbara to Calasiao - not passable to light vehicles

Calasiao to Dagupan City - not passable to light vehicles

Tropical Depression Josie has intensified and threatens Ilocos provinces, as of Pagasa’s latest weather bulletin issued 2 pm on Saturday.

Josie can make landfall in the vicinity of Ilocos Norte within the next 6 to 12 hours. – Lian Buan/Rappler.com