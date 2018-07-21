The business kits consist of tools and equipments that will help the beneficiaries to 'start a livelihood quickly and become self-employed,' says Acting DOLE Bicol Region Director Rovelinda dela Rosa

Published 10:48 PM, July 21, 2018

ALBAY, Philippines – Sixty skilled workers in Oas town were among the recipients of business kits from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

DOLE distributed P3.2 million-worth of business kits or Kabuhayan Starter Kits to beneficiaries in 3 barangays in Albay, including Barangay San Agustin in Oas town.

The beneficiaries are part of the informal economy or sectors with special concerns who do not qualify under the government's Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps). Among them are farmers, cooks, beauticians, bakers, and others.

Acting DOLE Bicol Region Director Rovelinda dela Rosa said the business kits consist of tools and equipments that will help the beneficiaries to "start a livelihood quickly and become self-employed."

A number of beneficiaries come from the service sector. Gertrudes Rosales, 52, is among the beneficiaries of the program. She received a cooking set from DOLE that she's now using to sell snack meals at school where 4 of her late sister's children study.

With an additional steamer and cooler from the kits, Rosales said her usual P700 to P800 daily earnings is expected to increase.

"My 4 kins, who have been living with us, help our stall during their break time," she said.

Irene Legata, 37, who has a sari-sari store in front of her house, received cooking equipment as well – casserole set, a two-burner gas stove with a gas tank, and a burger griller.

"Cooking and selling food became more convenient," Legata said.

Meanwhile, beauticians received foot spa machines, makeup sets, boxes of hair color, and rebonding irons.

In the agriculture sector, farmers – who account for the majority of beneficiaries – got 7 sacks of fertilizers and farming tools such as sprayers, utility dollies, and rakes. Some got grass cutters.

Hog raisers received feeds good for 3 months from the government. Jocelyn Langkawan, 52, said they would not have to borrow money to buy feeds.

"We'll be able to use the money for feeds in other things like food for our ducks, or additional capital for our sari-sari store," Langkawan said.

Workers in the construction industry also benefitted from the program, with construction worker Renante de la Torre receiving 3 hollow block molds and additional tools such as a spade and wheelbarrow.

With his brand new tools, De la Torre said he would no longer have to rent molds, which he had been doing for 9 years.

"We did not qualify for 4Ps, but in this program we did. Delivery is now more efficient," he said.

DOLE has yet to distribute business kits to 134 families who are part of the program.

Newly-elected officials can also seek help from DOLE for training on managing livelihood projects, said San Agustin Barangay Chairman Jobito Riberta. – Rappler.com