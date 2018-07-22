Here's a look at the rerouting scheme and partial road closures for Monday, July 23, when President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his 3rd State of the Nation Address

Published 2:30 PM, July 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A rerouting scheme and partial road closures will be implemented for President Rodrigo Duterte's 3rd State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 23.

Chief Superintendent Joselito Esquivel Jr, director of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), warned that heavy traffic is expected leading to and from the Batasang Pambansa, where Duterte will deliver his SONA.

Zipper or counterflow lanes will be set up in parts of Commonwealth Avenue "to give way to vehicles of government officials and foreign dignitaries," said the QCPD.

Below are details of the QCPD's traffic advisory:

Beginning 12:01 am

Commonwealth Avenue northbound lanes will be partially closed, from Toyota Commonwealth to Sandiganbayan U-turn slot. The southbound lanes will remain open.

Beginning 6 am

Motorists coming from Quezon Memorial Circle (QMC) going to Fairview

Take the zipper lane at the island breaker in front of the CW Home Depot U-turn slot and take the inner lanes. This zipper lane ends at the island breaker at the Sandiganbayan U-turn slot.

Motorists coming from Fairview going to QMC

Take the usual southbound route.

Beginning noon

Entire westbound portion of IBP Road – from Litex to Sandiganbayan – will be closed to motorists. Vehicles coming from Filinvest 1, Sinagtala, San Mateo Road, and Filinvest 2 going to Fairview and Commonwealth Avenue may take the eastbound lane of IBP Road and exit to Litex.

Beginning 2:30 pm

Light vehicles coming from QMC going to Fairview

Option 1:

Take North Avenue



Turn right at Mindanao Avenue



Turn right at Old Sauyo Road



Turn left at Chestnut Street



Turn right at Dahlia Street



Turn left at Fairlane Street



Exit at Commonwealth Avenue

Option 2:

Turn right at North Avenue



Turn right at Mindanao Avenue



Turn right at Old Sauyo Road or Quirino Highway to destination

Option 3:

Turn right at Visayas Avenue



Turn left at Congressional Avenue



Turn right at Mindanao Avenue



Turn right at Old Sauyo Road or Quirino Highway to destination

Light vehicles coming from Fairview going to QMC

Option 1:

Turn right at Fairlane Street



Turn right at Dahlia Street



Turn left at Chestnut Street



Turn right at Old Sauyo Road



Turn right at Mindanao Avenue



Take U-turn near Quirino Highway corner Mindanao Avenue southbound



Turn left to North Avenue going to QMC, then to destination

Option 2:

Turn right at Regalado Avenue



Turn right at Old Sauyo Road



Turn right at Mindanao Avenue



Take U-turn near Quirino Highway corner Mindanao Avenue southbound



Turn left to North Avenue going to QMC, then to destination

Note: Heavy vehicles should still use Commonwealth Avenue.

Beginning 6 pm

Only the westbound lane of IBP Road leading to the Sandiganbayan underpass will be opened from the South Gate of the House of Representatives going to Commonwealth Avenue.

The westbound lane from the South Gate to Litex will be closed until further notice.

"Ngayon pa lang po, ay humihingi na kami ng paumanhin at mahabang pasensiya sa mga maaapektuhan ng traffic sa Lunes. Kaya po inaabisuhan natin sila... na maghanap o gamitin ang mga alternatibong ruta," Esquivel said in a statement.

(As early as now, we are appealing for understanding and patience from those who will be affected by heavy traffic on Monday. That's why we are advising them... to find or take alternative routes.)

He added that it would be best to just stay home, if possible.

The Quezon City government earlier announced the suspension of classes in all levels for Monday, due to the SONA. – Rappler.com