Published 4:00 PM, July 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo and other leaders of the opposition Liberal Party (LP) on Sunday, July 22, hailed the approval of the proposed Bangsamoro Organic Law as a "critical step" bringing Filipinos closer to peace.

The bicameral conference committee approved the final version of this measure on July 18.

In a statement, LP chair Vice President Leni Robredo, LP president Senator Francis Pangilinan, and LP secretary general Representative Kit Belmonte said the proposed Bangsamoro law "brings the Filipino people a critical step closer to peace and prosperity, and our Moro brothers and sisters to their quest for the right to self-determination and full autonomy."

They added: "It matters most to the people in Mindanao whose blood has sanctified their land and their struggle. It matters to all Filipinos who share their struggle because a peaceful, progressive Mindanao is a peaceful, progressive Philippines."

The proposed Bangsamoro law seeks to abolish the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) and replace it with the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. (READ: Bicam OKs final Bangsamoro bill for Duterte signature)

The proposed region will have greater fiscal autonomy, a regional government, parliament, and justice system.

Liberal Party lawmakers said that while the bicam approval of the Bangsamoro Organic law marked the start of peace and progress, the public must remain vigilant "every step of the way" to ensure its implementation.

"The law is not just a document, but about charting a better future now for the people of Mindanao, with respect and dignity for all," they said. (READ: Final version of BBL holds fate of Mindanao peace process)

Both the House of Representatives and the Senate are set to ratify the bill on Monday morning, July 23. President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to sign the measure into law before he delivers his 3rd State of the Nation Address at 4 pm on Monday. – Rappler.com