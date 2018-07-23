HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

After Bangsamoro law,
a bright yet bumpy path to peace

There will be a fight for the hearts and minds of people in the region
for them to approve of the Bangsamoro Organic Law in a plebiscite.
President Rodrigo Duterte has to convince the political leaders to vote yes.

Text by Camille Elemia and Mara Cepeda

After Bangsamoro law,
a bright yet bumpy path to peace

There will be a fight for the hearts and minds of people in the region
for them to approve of the Bangsamoro Organic Law in a plebiscite.
President Rodrigo Duterte has to convince the political leaders to vote yes.

Text by Camille Elemia and Mara Cepeda