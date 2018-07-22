The floods are triggered by heavy rain from the southwest monsoon, which is being enhanced by Tropical Depression Josie

MANILA, Philippines – Massive floods hit parts of Luzon due to rain from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat enhanced by Tropical Depression Josie.

Some of the inundated areas had already been flooded when the southwest monsoon was earlier enhanced by Severe Tropical Storm Inday (Ampil). Lands have been saturated, making the areas more prone to floods.

The heavy rainfall and floods have forced more than 13,800 people to evacuate as of Sunday, July 22.

Take a look at some of the flooded areas below.

San Mateo, Rizal

Bataan

Dagupan City, Pangasinan

Mangaldan, Pangasinan

Olongapo City and Subic, Zambales

Bacoor, Cavite

Imus, Cavite

