Deputy Speaker Gwen Garcia says all majority lawmakers present are satisfied with how the House is being run

Published 10:26 AM, July 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Only 76 out of at least 267 representatives attended a majority caucus called by the House leadership on Monday, July 23, where the reported plot to oust Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez was discussed.

The caucus was led by Alvarez's closest ally, Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas.

Alvarez was absent.

Deputy Speaker Gwen Garcia confirmed they discussed reports that other House members were plotting to oust Alvarez.

The Cebu 3rd District representative said all 76 majority lawmakers present are so far satisfied with how the House is being run.

"It was touched upon very briefly... I think it is always a question of whether or not things are going well in the House and we are of one mind that this has been the most productive Congress yet," Garcia said.

Several sources told Rappler that several lawmakers met over the weekend to secure numbers to ensure the ouster of Alvarez, Davao del Norte 1st Distict representative.

The showdown is expected at the resumption of the House session at 10 am.

The plan is to install former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Pampanga 2nd District representative, as the new Speaker.

No less than the President's daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, wants Alvarez out. In February, she said her father would be "better off" without Alvarez as Speaker. – Rappler.com