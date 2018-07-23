It may just be SONA 2018's biggest plot twist, netizens say

Published 6:10 PM, July 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Now few of the people who watched the pre-State of the Nation Address drama in the House of Representatives on Monday, July 23, might have likened the plot twist to Game of Thrones, where the fate of most characters are unpredictable and ever-changing.

In true Game of Thrones fashion, former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Pampanga 2nd District Representative, was supposed to have become the new House Speaker following a "vote" in the House of Representative. Her "election" was less than an hour before the 4 pm SONA was to have unseated Davao del Norte 1st District Representative Pantaleon Alvarez.

As expected, netizens were shocked with the quick turn of events, as well as the sight of Arroyo – last thrust into the limelight when she was acquitted of plunder and freed from nearly 4 years of detention – standing on the House rostrum, waving to fellow lawmakers, and taking what appeared to be her oath as the new Speaker.

Many compared Arroyo's seeming political comeback to the popular Game of Thrones character, Queen Cersei, who also had a love-hate relationship with power.

For some, the incident was the Joyce Bernal-directed SONA's biggest plot twist.

Bigyan na ng award si Direk Joyce for giving us the most thrilling plot twist of the decade #SONA2018 #Alvarez #Arroyo #NatabunanSiPDutz — Ruski Cavalier (@Russ_Cavs) July 23, 2018

Ex President and plunderer Gloria Arroyo is now the House Speaker.. Iba din talaga.Grabe ang plot twist! #SONA2018 — Jana Louise Miranda del Rosario (@janaldr) July 23, 2018

Magaling na director talaga si Bb. Joyce Bernal, nakagawa siya ng history sa kakaibang plot twist niya sa #SONA2018. Alvarez o Arroyo? Toss coin na lang. — De Jesus, January Ann L. (@JayEyDeeJay) July 23, 2018

As expected, the "plot twist" was the subject of many memes:

"MGA KIDS HANDA NA BA KAYONG MAKITA SI JOLLIBEE?" #SONA2018 pic.twitter.com/CVPs8kSFqJ — maryann (@mrynnrcrz) July 23, 2018

Yung look out mo na kaklase.

"HOY ANDYAN NA SI SIR"#SONA2018 pic.twitter.com/jtdjyoKDuQ — Alexandra (@AlexSammie369) July 23, 2018

Arroyo's redemption arc didn't last long, however. As of posting, Alvarez was seen back in the rostrum, alongside Senate President Vicente Sotto III and President Rodrigo Duterte, who referred to him as "House Speaker." Alvarez also adjourned the session on the part of the House after Duterte's SONA.

This confused netizens as to who the real Speaker was.

so pano yan? sino na ang house speaker e nakaupo na sya?



i’m waiting for steve harvey..... pic.twitter.com/BWf2zodVxX — William Clemente (@willianism09) July 23, 2018

So sino ba talaga house speaker huh? I'm so confused naaaaa — jo goddess (@_jo_wana_) July 23, 2018

Me: Ah so kung sino uupo sa seat ng house speaker siya na?

Ma: Ah so trip to jerusalem? — on espère jour jour (@ellebasssy) July 23, 2018

Will we be seeing a Lannister comeback for Arroyo? Netizens can only wait and see. – Rappler.com