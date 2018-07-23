The House Speaker page on Wikipedia is updated a few minutes after the news of Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo replacing Pantaleon Alvarez broke

Published 5:14 PM, July 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Wikipedia page of the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Philippines reflected Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo as the new House Speaker, a few minutes after the news broke.

Arroyo, former president and currently Pampanga 2nd district representative, replaced Pantaleon Alvarez as House Speaker, with reported backing from presidential daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio.

The page's edit history showed that it was updated at 4:10 pm by RepublicaNegrense, via mobile phone, roughly around 20 minutes after Arroyo appeared at the rostum at the plenary hall to take her oath.

Wikipedia allows anyone to make edits to a given page, though these are subject to vetting by community editors and reverted if the edits are without merit. Anonymous users are tagged by their IP addresses.

President Rodrigo Duterte was supposed to deliver his speech at 4 pm, but it has been delayed for over an hour already. (READ: 10 things to expect at Duterte’s SONA 2018) – Aika Rey/Rappler.com