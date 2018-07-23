'Proactively enforce our laws, and not wait for us to swoop down on your areas just to do your duty and work,' says President Rodrigo Duterte in his 2018 State of the Nation Address

Published 7:25 PM, July 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After encountering bottlenecks in implementing his campaigns at the local level, President Rodrigo Duterte told local officials to do their jobs.

"I urge local government units (LGUs) to proactively enforce our laws, and not wait for us to swoop down on your areas just to do your duty and work," Duterte said midway into his 3rd State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 23.

The President made the pronouncement after reiterating the need for the 6-month closure of world-famous tourist spot Boracay due to its environmental woes. He earlier blamed local officials there for failing to implement the law.

"Some other time, I would have to discuss local government units," Duterte said, his tone hinting that there wouldn't be praises for them.

Duterte's statement echoes that of Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Officer-in-Charge Eduardo Año, who has repeatedly warned other LGU officials that they could meet the same fate as officials in Boracay, who have since faced criminal and administrative complaints.

Beyond the closure of Boracay, the President has previously lashed out at LGUs in his bloody anti-drug campaign, blaming local officials for the proliferation of the narcotics trade. – Rappler.com