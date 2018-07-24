But Hype says it charges P1.25 per minute of travel under beta testing mode

Published 12:11 PM, July 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ride-hailing company Hype on Tuesday, July 24, denied charging P2 per minute for travel duration, but disclosed that customers pay P1.25 per minute instead.

Hype appeared before a Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) hearing on Tuesday in response to a show cause order issued last July 13.

"Wala kaming china-charge na [P2 per minute] (We don't charge P2 per minute). We deny that categorically," Hype president Nicanor Escalante said.

But Hype said during the hearing that it charges P1.25 per minute instead, which the LTFRB is supposedly aware of.

"Through our letter of May 24, received by the Board May 25, [we are] requesting for [the approval of a] P1.25-per-minute charge. Ini-implement namin 'yan sa beta testing namin (We are implementing that for our beta testing)," Escalante said.

Based on Hype's accreditation papers, its flagdown rate depends on the vehicle type – sedans have a base of P40, SUVs P70, and vans P100.

There's an additional charge of P14 per kilometer, but with a surge cap at times two the charge. There's no mention of a travel duration charge. (READ: How much are the fares of new ride-hailing apps?)

Escalante said the travel duration charge was added as the drivers who signed up for them were at first "hesitant," fearing lower profits.

"We request not P2, but P1.25 per minute, to emphasize the fact that we don't want to charge P2, maintaining affordability," he said.

Grab Philippines, the ride-hailing giant in the country, used to charge P2 per minute until the rate was suspended. The company has a pending appeal. (READ: Did Grab 'illegally' charge its riders higher fare?)

Escalante said Hype's fares are generally higher than Grab now, given the suspension of the latter's travel duration charge.

Hype was the first transport network company (TNC) accredited this year, after Grab bought the Southeast Asia operations of Uber. It started operating last July 2, still under beta testing mode.

Escalante said they are slated to be on full operations sometime in August, with around 3,400 units registered in their system.

LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra III noted that the Board received Hype's request for the travel duration charge, but has not decided on it yet.

"We confirmed receipt of [the] May 24, 2018 letter from Hype seeking a P1.25-per-minute charge which has yet to be resolved by the Board. We note the manifestation of Hype that they are still in beta testing mode," Delgra told Rappler.

Among the new ride-hailing firms, Hype is seen as Grab's potential rival, along with Owto. – Rappler.com