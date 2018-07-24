#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, July 25
What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.
Please refresh this page for updates.
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Wednesday, July 25, after the enhanced southwest monsoon triggered massive floods in parts of Luzon.
Central Luzon
- Masantol, Pampanga - all levels (public and private), until Friday, July 27
- Olongapo City - all levels (public and private)
Not on the list? Help us crowdsource class suspensions by posting in the comments section or tweeting @rapplerdotcom.
For more information: When are classes cancelled or suspended? – Rappler.com