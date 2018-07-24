After her comments slamming a new policy giving OFWs rest days and barring employers from holding their passports, several brands cut ties with Kuwaiti influencer Sondos Al Qattan

Published 10:46 PM, July 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Several international brands have cut ties with Kuwaiti social media influencer Sondos Al Qattan on Tuesday, July 24 after videos of her ranting against overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) went viral on social media, getting backlash.

In a statement reported by The National, cosmetic giant Max Factor said it was "shocked by the comments made by the influencer Sondos Al Qattan." Max Factor said they immediately suspended all collaborations with Al Qattan.

London-based cosmetic company Chelsea Boutique also said in tweets they've decided to remove videos of Al Qattan on their channels, adding, "decent working conditions should be provided to everyone."

Thank you for sharing your concerns, we’ve decided to remove the video sponsored by Sondos on our channels. We believe that decent working conditions should be provided to everyone and such behavior does not represent our brand’s core beliefs. — Chelsea Beautique (@ChelseaBeautiqu) July 21, 2018

According to Gulf News, France-based perfume brand M Micallef also cut ties with Al Qattan, saying they were "absolutely shocked" by her behavior and "deeply regret the relationship with her."

Meanwhile, Shiseido, who have worked with Al Qattan before, also told The National that it "does not support or align with the recent statements made by Sondos Al Qattan.”

Al Qattan, a make-up artist and social media celebrity in Kuwait, sparked outrage for a social media post slamming the Kuwaiti government's policy to give Filipino domestic workers rest days and bar employers from holding their passports.

In an instagram post on Thursday, July 24, Al Qattan stood by her words, saying that she has never mistreated or degraded any of her employees, and that the passport of employees should be in the possession of employers to "protect the employer's interest."

Migrant group Blas F. Ople Policy Center has earlier urged the Philippine government to include Kuwaiti social media celebrity Sondos Al Qattan in its list of undesirable employers.

Migrante International also demanded a public apology from Al Qattan.