Former Court of Appeals justice Ricardo Puno Sr dies at age 95

Published 10:19 AM, July 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former Court of Appeals (CA) justice Ricardo C. Puno Sr died on Wednesday, July 25, his family confirmed.

He was 95.

“Today, my dad, Justice Ricardo C. Puno Sr, joined his Creator,” former Antipolo representative Roberto "Robbie" Puno announced in a Facebook post early Wednesday.

Puno was a district judge from 1962 to 1973 before he was appointed as an associate justice of the CA, where he served from 1973 to 1978.

He was an assemblyman from 1978 to 1984, and justice minister from 1979 to 1984. He was also the Philippine delegate to the United Nations General Assembly from 1979 to 1984.

Among his other children are former interior secretary Ronaldo "Ronnie" Puno and former press secretary Ricardo “Dong" Puno Jr. – Rappler.com