A Batangas provincial police report says the authorities were about to serve a search warrant when the suspects opened fire at them

Published 1:38 PM, July 25, 2018

BATANGAS, Philippines – Five alleged members of a drug-robbery syndicate were killed in a police operation in Nasugbu town Wednesday morning, July 25.

Batangas Provincial Police Director Senior Superintendent Edwin Quilates identified the dead suspects as Rudy Francisco and Roland Francisco, both with warrants of arrest for robbery; Rico Francisco, Arian Hernandez, and Scoth Pacia.

Two other alleged members of the group identified only as Eva and Eric were arrested and are now detained at the Nasugbu police station.

According to a report, the Nasugbu police were about to serve a search warrant at the house of the suspects in Sitio Palakulan, Barangay Wawa when they were fired at. The gunfight started around 5:50 am, said the report.

Quilates said the suspects were members of the Francisco robbery holdup crime group operating in Batangas.They are also listed in Nasugbu's drug watchlist.

Recovered from the scene of the crime were a caliber .45 pistol, two .38 revolvers, a magnum .22 revolver, and a hand grenade. – Rappler.com