Meanwhile, Quezon City Vice Mayor Joy Belmonte is the wealthiest vice mayor in Metro Manila, according to their Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth

Published 7:41 PM, July 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada was the richest among the mayors in Metro Manila in 2017, according to their sworn Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN).

Based on copies of 2017 SALNs obtained by Rappler, Estrada declared a net worth of P274,716,504.32.

His real properties were worth P100,533,590, while his personal properties – like cash, stock investments, motor vehicles, and other personal effects – were worth a total of P174,182,914.32. He did not list down any liability in his 2017 SALN.

Estrada's net worth increased by P14.7 million from 2016, when he declared P260,006,925.25. The increase was due to his purchase of a residential house and lot in San Juan City in 2017, and upticks in the values of personal properties. He also seemed to have paid off a nearly P6-million bank loan, which he declared as a liability in 2016.

Here are the mayors in the National Capital Region (NCR), ranked by their declared net worth in 2017:

Navotas Mayor John Reynald Tiangco was the second richest mayor in NCR, with a net worth of P215,535,272.41.

Tiangco's assets consisted of P87,433,086.70 in real properties and P161,318,718.71 in personal properties. He declared liabilities, like loans, worth P33,216,533.00.

Compared to 2016, Tiangco's net worth increased by P30.8 million in 2017, from P184,735,716.01 in 2016. The value of his total personal properties went up by P25.9 million, and his liabilities also went down by P5.2 million. His real properties, however, decreased by around P337,000.

Mandaluyong Mayor Carmelita Abalos was 3rd richest, declaring a net worth of P186,750,057. Abalos jointly filed a SALN with her husband, former mayor Benhur Abalos, who is currently a professor at the University of the Philippines-Diliman.

Abalos had P133,371,995 in real properties and P76,896,552 in personal properties, and reported liabilities amounting to P23,518,490.

Her net worth increased by P15.5 million, from P171,214,873 in 2016. The total amount of her real properties was up by P23.1 million due to the construction of a residential property in Mandaluyong and the purchase of an agricultural land in Palawan, but the value of her personal properties went down by P7.6 million.

On the other hand, Pateros Mayor Miguel Ponce III was the least wealthy Metro mayor in 2017, declaring a net worth of P8,040,000.

Ponce declared real properties were worth P6.6 million, and had P5.3 million in personal effects. His liabilities amounted to P3.06 million.

His net worth decreased by P1.59 million versus 2016, when he declared P9.63 million.

The biggest percentage increase in net worth was by Taguig City Mayor Laarni Cayetano, at 130.76%, from P24.13 million in 2016 to P55.69 million in 2017. The increase was mostly in personal cash (up by P8 million) and in receivables (up by P30 million), as well as due to a P3.5-million decrease in liabilities. However, the P9.56-million investments in stocks Cayetano declared in 2016 became zero in 2017, and the amount she reported for other investments also went down by around P525,000.

Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista had the biggest percentage decrease in net worth, at -17.68%. From a net worth of P54.1 million in 2016, his personal properties increased by P940,000, but he incurred P10.5 million in liabilities, for a lower net worth of P44.5 million in 2017.

Belmonte richest Metro vice mayor

Quezon City Vice Mayor Maria Josefina "Joy" Belmonte Alimurung was the richest among the vice mayors in Metro Manila, with a net worth of P577,886,803.63.

She has assets totalling P665,912,434.15, of which P170.56 million are real properties and P495.35 million are personal properties.

The bulk of her personal properties were investments worth P376.22 million.

Belmonte-Alimurung's liabilities amounted to P88,025,630.52.

Her net worth in 2017 increased by P8.45 million, from P569.44 million in 2016. Her real properties increased by P3 million after the purchase of a commercial lot in Quezon City in 2017, and her personal properties went up by P21.4 million, but her liabilities also increased by nearly P16 million.

Here are the NCR vice mayors, ranked by their declared 2017 net worth:

Mandaluyong Vice Mayor Antonio Suva Jr was the second richest, reporting a net worth of P37,001,000. Suva had P11,827,000 in real properties and P25,174,000 in personal properties.

Suva's net worth went up by P8.54 million in 2017, after the acquisition of a residential condominium in Mandaluyong City, and increases in other personal effects.

Malabon Vice Mayor Jeannie Sandoval came in 3rd, with a net worth of P32,930,810. Her real properties amounted to P18,731,750, while her personal properties amounted to P14,199,060.

Sandoval's net worth decreased by P4.24 million in 2016. The 7 vehicles she declared in 2016 were not listed anymore under personal properties in her 2017 SALN; only shares of stocks remained.

Suva and Sandoval did not declare any liability.

The poorest vice mayor in Metro Manila was Pasig Vice Mayor Iyo Christian Bernardo, with a net worth of only P830,000. Bernardo's assets were valued at P7,830,000, but he had a P7-million personal loan from his father for his house.

Among the vice mayors, Bernardo also logged the biggest percentage decrease in net worth, at -94.26%. Four real properties that he initially listed in 2016 – amounting to a total of P13.6 million – were declared in 2017 as "inherited" from father Rosauro and aunt Rebecca.

On the other hand, Navotas City Vice Mayor Clint Nicolas Geronimo had the biggest percentage increase in net worth, at 55.05%, from P1.92 million in 2016 to P2.98 million in 2017.

The total amount of Geronimo's real properties went down by P1.15 million and his liabilities increased by nearly P1 million in 2017, but the value of his personal properties increased by P3.2 million.

SALN submissions

Under the 1987 Constitution and Republic Act 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, all government workers are required to file their SALNs annually, and when they enter or leave office. April 30 is the deadline for the filing of annual SALNs each year with the concerned repository agencies or personnel departments.

The personnel departments of local government units have until June 30 to transmit all SALNs filed with them – including those of mayors and vice mayors – to the Deputy Ombudsman in their respective regions. – Michael Bueza, with Joie Menchavez, Steffi Gianan, Ellinore Coleen Raro, and Loreben Tuquero/Rappler.com

Menchavez, Gianan, Raro, and Tuquero are Rappler interns.