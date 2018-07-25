The fire, raging overnight, destroys 2,600 homes in the municipality of Jolo

Published 4:50 PM, July 25, 2018

BASILAN, Philippines – About 2,600 homes were burned to the ground in Jolo, Sulu, in an overnight fire that was put out Wednesday morning, July 25.

According to initial reports from the Sulu Provincial Police Office, the fire started in the Sitio Port area of Barangay Walled City, on Tuesday.

The fire spread to Barangay Bus-Bus of the same municipality.

More than 30,000 residents have fled the area.

Relief goods were delivered Wednesday to those affected by the fire.

For the relief operations, Governor Mujiv Hataman of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao led the ARMM Humanitarian Emergency Action and Response Team in coordination with the social welfare and local government departments.

Armed Forces chief of staff Carlito Galvez and Task Force Sulu also delivered goods. – Rappler.com