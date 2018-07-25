Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Thursday, July 26

Published 7:25 PM, July 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Thursday, July 26, as parts of Luzon are still reeling from the floods triggered by heavy monsoon rain.

Central Luzon

Abucay, Bataan - preschool to senior high school (public and private), until Friday, July 27

Masantol, Pampanga - all levels (public and private), until Friday, July 27

Ilocos Region

Dagupan City - all levels (public and private)

