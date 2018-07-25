Manila Police District Spokesperson Carlo Magno Manuel says they are looking into the possibility the cop’s killing was related to his work

Published 8:32 PM, July 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A member of Manila Police District’s Anti-crime unit was gunned down on Tuesday, July 24, at Sampaloc, Manila.

Based on CCTV footage aired by ABS-CBN, PO2 Joel Padre Juan was seen driving his motorcycle along G. Tuazon Street corner Mindoro Street in Sampaloc when a still-unidentified gunman on a Skydrive motorcycle shot him from behind. The gunman quickly escaped.

The gunman was seen wearing a black and yellow jacket, and a black helmet. Police said he was last seen heading towards Galas, Quezon City.

In a phone interview with Rappler, MPD Spokesperson Carlo Magno Manuel said they are looking into the possibility the cop’s killing was related to his work.

For the past 2-3 years, the 40-year old cop reported at Manila Police Station 4 in Sampaloc, and served under the anti-crime unit.

Manuel said that among the cop’s duties were to join anti-crime operations, which mostly targetted illegal gambling and illegal drug activities.

“We are also looking at groups and syndicates that his team may have dealt with during their previous operations,” Magno said in Filipino.

A passerby was also injured in the shooting, but was immediately brought to Ospital ng Sampaloc. – Rappler.com