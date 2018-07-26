The Commission on Elections says the 50% shading threshold that the Presidential Electoral Tribunal insists on using in the vice presidential protest case has long been abandoned

Published 12:07 PM, July 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) stood by the 25% ballot shading threshold it used in counting the votes in the 2016 elections.

The poll body reiterated this rule in a comment submitted to the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), which is hearing the protest case filed by Ferdinand Marcos Jr against Vice President Leni Robredo.

Marcos had pushed the PET to adopt the 50% minimum shade rule, saying it was what was used by the Comelec in past elections.

The Robredo camp, for its part, cited the resolution passed by the Comelec for the 2016 exercise, setting the threshold at 25%.

Robredo won against Marcos with a narrow margin of 263,473 votes. She said applying the 50% threshold will make not only her but also Marcos lose votes in the recount.

The Comelec said the 50% shading threshold that the PET insists on using in the vice presidential protest case had long been abandoned.

It also insisted that it has the constitutional authority to administer elections and determine election rules, not the PET.

The Comelec cautioned the tribunal that using a "different standard would be erroneous and may result to unnecessary questions on the legitimacy of the elected officials from the President down to the last Sangguniang Bayan member." – Rappler.com