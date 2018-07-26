Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque asks Pip Chungalao, a graduate of UP College of Law and former staff of Senator Aquilino Pimentel III, to be his deputy

Published 2:42 PM, July 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque has tapped a former staff of Senator Aquilino Pimentel III as his deputy spokesperson.

A source confirmed to Rappler that Modesta 'PIp' Chungalao is Roque's incoming deputy.

Pimentel also told Rappler that Chungalao "has left my office for Malacañang work" but is not privy to her exact position or title.

Roque himself announced on Thursday, July 26, that his "deputy spokesperson will introduce herself on Monday."

The Palace is yet to release Chungalao's appointment paper as deputy spokesperson.

Chungalao is a former trainee under Roque when he was coach of the University of the Philippines College of Law moot court competition team .

Chungalao, who hails from Ifugao, took the bar examinations in 2016 and graduated from University of the Philippines College of Law the same year.

She was member of UP Law's multi-awarded moot court team. In 2016, she was the 8th best oralist in the national rounds for the prestigious Philip C. Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition.

In 2015, she was part of the UP team that won the international rounds of the Price Media Law Moot Court competition in Oxford University. Roque was coach of the team.

Initially, Roque wanted another of his moot court team proteges, Peterson Poon, to be his deputy spokesman. Poon had even accompanied Roque to a presidential event and was introduced to Malacañang reporters. Poon, however, eventually backed out. – Rappler.com